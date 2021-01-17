Harrison County’s COVID-19 vaccine site is moving to Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Monday

The Mississippi health department is moving the Harrison County coronavirus vaccine site to the Coast Coliseum starting Monday, Jan. 18.

Anyone who has an appointment through the Mississippi State Department of Health should go to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center at 2350 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi, instead of the county health department.

The move will allow MSDH to provide more vaccines to residents, county spokesman Jeff Clark said in a statement, and it will be a drive-up site.

“No matter what the disaster may be, we are proud to be a part of the recovery efforts,” Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said in a statement. “I know of no other event in the 43-year history of the venue that is more important than assisting the State of Mississippi to protect the citizens of South Mississippi so we can get back safely to doing what we love to do.”

Many states and large cities across the United States are setting up mass vaccination sites at places like stadiums, convention centers and even Disneyland.

More information on the vaccine, as well as a link to the appointment web portal, can be found at msdh.gov.

MS making remarkable progress. We’ve given even more but in my communications with clinics - we are a little behind on data entry. Please get info in quickly! pic.twitter.com/rLNgEdzddU — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) January 16, 2021

MSDH on Sunday reported 1,606 new coronavirus cases and 40 new deaths, including one each in Jackson, Hancock and Pearl River counties.

Thirty of the deaths were identified from death certificates between Dec. 15 and Jan. 12, including 3 in Pearl River County.

In the six southern counties of South Mississippi, there were 317 new cases added.

Harrison County cases have increased by triple digits nearly every day in January.

George County - 1,990 (11 new)

Hancock County - 2,665 (61 new)

Harrison County - 13, 353 (103 new)

Jackson County - 10,303 (87 new)

Pearl River County - 3,278 (46 new)

Stone County - 1,423 (8 new)