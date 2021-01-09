Coast, state set new COVID-19 records. South MS now averaging over 350 cases a day.

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 3,203 more cases of COVID-19 and 46 more deaths.

The data was delayed until the afternoon “while we go through some extra data checking steps,” MSDH tweeted.

The six southern counties of South Mississippi have now seen over 30,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. There were 454 more cases added Saturday, bringing the total to 30,102.

South Mississippi is now averaging over 350 new cases a day for the first time.

The state is also averaging the most cases ever, with 2,370 the seven-day average as of Saturday.

There is one new death in Pearl River County, and two new deaths in Harrison County after a review of death certificates between Nov. 29 and Jan. 4.

Also, one death previously reported in Hancock County was corrected to Harrison County.

Steady increase in hospitalizations and cases post-holiday.



Please be safe.



Great to have vaccine but still need to

- Wear a mask in public

- Avoid non-essential, social gatherings pic.twitter.com/gKBmB7Ekbf — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) January 8, 2021

South Mississippi coronavirus totals

George County - 1,841 (38 new)

Hancock County - 2,320 (30 new)

Harrison County - 12,085 (181 new)

Jackson County - 9,522 (99 new)

Pearl River County - 2,999 (73 new)

Stone County - 1,355 (33 new)