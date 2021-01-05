Mississippi reports a record 91 COVID deaths, including 12 in South MS

Mississippi’s department of health had its largest single-day report of COVID-19 deaths with 91 on Tuesday — most of which happened between Dec. 30 and Jan. 4.

Twelve of those deaths were reported in the state’s southernmost six counties — five in Jackson, four in Harrison, two in Pearl River and one in Hancock.

Statewide, there were were 1,767 new cases of the coronavirus reported on Wednesday. The seven-day average for new cases is 2,202.

For the third consecutive day, the seven-day average for new cases in South Mississippi sits above 300 at 310. There were 295 new cases reported in the region.

As of Jan. 3, there were 1,369 people in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 — a slight dip from 1,379 the day before.

The number of patients in intensive care was 337, and there were 205 people on ventilators.

All but four of Mississippi’s 82 counties are under a mask mandate — Claiborne, Issaquena, Sharkey and Tunica.

During a Monday press conference, Gov. Tate Reeves said he was opposed to further government intervention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“At this point, as a country, we need to stop running people’s daily lives through government orders and start focusing on getting the vaccine out to as many people as possible,” he said.

The state health department has released a schedule for its vaccine rollout across the state with health care personnel getting first priority. In the second phase, starting next week, people 75 and up and first responders will be given priority.

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi

George County — 1,773 (24 new)

Hancock County — 2,167 (29 new)

Harrison County — 11,344 (116 new)

Jackson County — 9,057 (69 new)

Pearl River County — 2,773 (40 new)

Stone County — 1,252 (17 new)