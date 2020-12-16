Over 100 people in South MS have died of COVID in the past month. 10 more added today.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in South Mississippi continues to climb with 10 reported in the area Wednesday by the state department of health, pushing the total to 104 reported deaths over the last 30 days.

There were 68 deaths reported in South Mississippi over the prior 30 days, meaning there’s been a 52.9% increase in COVID-19 fatalities for the region from Nov. 17-Dec. 16.

The only South Mississippi county that didn’t report a death on Wednesday was George. Hancock and Harrison each had three. Jackson had two and Stone had one.

There were 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths reported in Mississippi on Wednesday. The seven-day average for new cases now stands at 2,138.71.

As of Dec. 14, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi were at a high of 1,238. There were another 81 people in hospitals with suspected cases of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care was also at a new high mark at 310. Of those patients, 187 were on ventilators.

The state reported 236 ongoing outbreaks in its long-term care facilities on Wednesday.

There have been 185,643 cases of COVID-19 and 4,294 deaths reported in Mississippi this season.

As of Dec. 13, there were 148,466 people who were presumed to have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

The state department of health is advising against nonessential activities in the state as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, all residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household. MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”

COVID-19 numbers in South Mississippi

George County — 1,523 (22 new)

Hancock — 1,564 (25 new)

Harrison — 8,990 (75 new)

Jackson — 7,624 (59 new)

Pearl River — 2,083 (38 new)

Stone — 993 (6 new)