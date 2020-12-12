MS Gulf Coast sets new COVID record. MS has highest case average since pandemic began.

South Mississippi on Saturday saw its highest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March and the fourth day this week of cases above 300, numbers reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health show.

In the six South Mississippi counties, MSDH reported a record high of 373 new COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, MSDH reported 2,665 new cases and 56 deaths, with four of those deaths in South Mississippi.

The daily average of cases statewide over seven days has now climbed for the first time to over 2,000, standing at 2,069.86, an indication that a Thanksgiving surge has taken hold for the holidays.

Harrison County had three new deaths, while two more people died of COVID-19 in Jackson County.

The MSDH said 24 of the total deaths were identified from death certificates and reported between Nov. 5 and Dec. 6., including one each in George, Hancock and Jackson counties.

The MSHD is advising Mississippians to avoid all nonessential gatherings despite Gov. Tate Reeves hosting Christmas parties at the governor’s mansion in Jackson.

The public advisory is posted at the top of the MSDH page where coronavirus statistics appear:

“Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, all residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household. MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”

Mississippi awaits Pfizer vaccine

The advisory comes as Mississippi awaits its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which have been proven in trials to be 95% effective against COVID-19. While front-line health care workers exposed to the virus will receive the first shots, followed by those in nursing homes, the vaccine is not expected to be available to the general public until spring or summer.

Meanwhile, state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the medical community warn that cases will continue to grow unless more Mississippians wear masks in public and practice social distancing. They say that hospitals and health care workers are overwhelmed, a situation that will only grow worse in coming weeks if coronavirus cases continue to climb.

A state mask mandate is in force in 62 of the state’s 82 counties. Reeves has resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate and some Mississippians refuse to wear masks in public even in counties with the mandate.

South MS cases reported

COVID-19 cases reported by county in South Mississippi:

George: 1,475 (20 new)

Hancock: 1,486 (13 new)

Harrison: 8,624 (191 new)

Jackson: 7,357 (83 new)

Pearl River: 1,977 (53 new)

Stone: 966 (24 new)