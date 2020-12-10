Mississippi and Coast setting higher COVID-19 records daily during ‘Thanksgiving surge’

Mississippi saw it’s highest number of people with COVID-19 being admitted to the hospital, and the highest number of current confirmed cases on Thursday.

The state health department also reported another record for the number of new cases — 366 — and the seven-day average in South Mississippi’s six counties. The average of new cases in South Mississippi jumped to 266, up from 260 the day before.

Statewide, MSDH reported 2,283 new cases and 42 deaths Thursday along with 209 current outbreaks at long-term care facilities. The state’s seven-day average of new cases also set a record high at 1,988.

The increase in numbers follows an announcement earlier in the week from State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs that the state is now in the “Thanksgiving surge” of new coronavirus cases.

With the marked increase in new cases statewide, Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday extended mask mandates to 62 counties and updated regulations on social gatherings.

Of the new deaths statewide, two were in George County and there was 1 new death each in Harrison and Pearl River counties.

As the number of new coronavirus cases continue to spike, so do hospitalizations, with a record high of 1,125 people with coronavirus hospitalized statewide.

In addition, Dobbs reported a record high of 172 new hospitalizations for coronavirus Thursday.

•Highest number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the state (172)

•Highest number of current COVID-19 confirmed cases in the state (1,166)



On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves expanded the mask mandate to 62 of the state’s 82 counties, and new restrictions on indoor sporting events.

Here’s a a look at the number of COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi:

George — 1,451 (8 new)

Hancock — 1,445 (35 new)

Harrison — 8,332 (192 new)

Jackson — 7,196 (73 new)

Pearl River — 1,871 (44 new)

Stone — 925 (14 new)