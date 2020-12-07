More than 20K COVID-19 cases now reported in South MS as ‘Thanksgiving surge’ hits state

That “Thanksgiving surge” in new coronavirus cases Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned Mississippi about is here, the state director of health said in a social media post.

FDA meets Thursday to review Pfizer COVID vaccine (and full data available for review thereafter).



We hope to have ~25k doses for front-line healthcare by next week.https://t.co/HT1Vd4D4PB — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 7, 2020

COVID-19 cases continue a steady climb, with 1,473 more cases and 12 deaths added statewide Sunday and another 1,263 cases Monday with 0 deaths. That brings the toll since March to 166,194 cases and 3,961 deaths across Mississippi.

South Mississippi had 569 new cases over the two days — sending total cases to 201,182 with 402 deaths.

The week before Thanksgiving, from Nov. 15-21, South Mississippi had 867 new cases. The week of Thanksgiving, the six counties added 1,009 new cases. Last week there were 1,609 new cases.

One additional death was reported in Harrison County on Sunday.

Deaths in South Mississippi are: 131 in Jackson County, 116 in Harrison, 71 in Pearl River, 43 in Hancock, 26 in George and 15 in Stone.

FDA to review Pfizer vaccine

Dobbs also tweeted positive news Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration meets Thursday to review the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, he said

“We hope to have 25k doses for front-line healthcare by next week,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs reported last month that Mississippi has seen 25% more deaths in 2020 than in a normal year. He said the state could see an additional 1,000 deaths still in December.

“Yesterday 37 people died, many in their 30’s-50’s,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Families and friends gathering for Thanksgiving dinner and shopping together was expected to lead to the Thanksgiving surge. Now Christmas festivities could produce another surge, at a time with hospitals and ICU units already are strained.

Hospitalizations, new COVID cases in MS

On Dec. 4, a record 286 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the ICU in Mississippi and a record 165 were on ventilators. The 1,057 people hospitalized with the coronavirus statewide compares to 560 a month prior on Nov. 4.

Mississippi has 136,627 presumed recoveries, leaving about 25,600 people statewide with the coronavirus, according to numbers from the Mississippi Department of Health. Only 10% of the people who have tested positive in the state have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Total cases in South Mississippi Monday are:

George — 1,402 (6 new)

Hancock — 1,365 (18 new)

Harrison — 7,885 (119 new)

Jackson — 6,898 (53 new)

Pearl River — 1,746 (14 new)

Stone — 886 (19 new)

Sunday

Total cases reported for South Mississippi are:

George — 1,396 (3 new)

Hancock — 1,347 (6 new)

Harrison — 7,766 (34 new)

Jackson — 6,845 (37 new)

Pearl River — 1,732 (23 new)

Stone — 867 (8 new)

111 total cases, 1 new death Sunday

The Pascagoula Fire Department will be distributing cotton face masks to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at the Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Ave. The drive-thru event starts at 8 a.m. and continues until noon, or until supplies run out. The masks come in a pack of 5, with a limit of one package to each vehicle.