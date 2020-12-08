300,000 masks. 21,850 gloves. MS Coast businessman faces COVID-19 price gouging charge

An Ocean Springs developer is facing a state charge of price gouging personal protective gear during a state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case against Kenneth Ritchey, records indicate.

Ritchey is a former business partner of the late Clark Levi, owner of Lovelace Drugs in Ocean Springs and an unindicted co-conspirator in a multi-million dollar healthcare fraud scheme involving prescription compound creams.

The charge against Ritchey comes eight months after an April 17 FBI raid at Gulf Coast Pharmaceuticals Plus LLC on North Halstead Road, a business owned by Ritchey and his wife, Debra Ritchey.

A federal judge signed off on a warrant to search the property.

The warrant gave authorities permission to search three buildings on the property, including a search of any items that belonged to Ritchey, his wife and any other current or former owner or representative of the company.

Hoarding PPE gear?

The federal warrant indicated the items were allegedly being held in violation of a federal law that prohibits hoarding of scare personal protective equipment needed in health-care settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There is no indication of a federal charge pending in the case, and the state charge involves allegations of inflated pricing on PPE gear during a state of emergency.

The state charge carries a sentence of up to a year in jail or more based on the amount of money involved in the alleged crime, plus a fine..

When FBI agents raided the property, they seized over 300,000 items.

Here’s a list of the items seized::

6,535 N-95 masks

8,950 KN-95 masks

281,479 surgical and miscellaneous masks

22,400 shoe covers

21,850 gloves

4,295 gowns

170 lab coats and coveralls

166 face shield goggles

Donating COVID-19 supplies

The Sun Herald reached out to Ritchey’s attorney, Erich Nichols, on Monday but he could not be immediately reached for comment.

However, Nichols talked to the Sun Herald about the raid earlier this year, saying he did no believe his client had broken the law and said he and Ritchey were working with the government to sort that out.

Ritchey has been in business as a wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and other equipment for over 20 years.

At the time of the raid, Nichols said, some of the PPE stock had just come in but was set to go out to customers when the raid happened.

“I think the government will see he was not violating this regulation,” Nichols said then. “Even locally, he has donated hundreds, if not thousands, of PPE to Singing River (Health System) and Memorial (Hospital at Gulfport) to help out with the local medical matters.”

Other federal investigations

Ritchey has ties with other FBI raids in the last few years in South Mississippi.

In October 2019, federal authorities raided Lovelace Drugs as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale of prescription compound creams.

Ritchey had worked with Levi for years through another business, Alvix Laboratories, LLC, in Ocean Springs. also later known as Garden’s Pharmacy.

Since then, Dempsey Bryan Levi, and Jeffrey Wayne Rollins, have been charged and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit over $8 million in healthcare fraud involving compound pharmaceuticals.

That investigation is ongoing, and other charges are expected.

Ritchey had also sued Clark Levi for $10 million after Levi bought out his partners at Alvix Laboratories, which included Ritchey.