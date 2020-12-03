MS reports over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for 2nd day. Over 300 are in South Mississippi.

Mississippi’s state department of health reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Thursday after clearing the mark for the first time on Wednesday with 2,457.

On Thursday, there were 2,168 new cases reported in the Magnolia State.

There were also 28 deaths reported, including two in South Mississippi — one in Pearl River County and another in Hancock.

The health department on Wednesday issued official health guidelines to avoid all social gatherings. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities.”

There were 326 new cases reported in the state’s southernmost six counties for the second-highest single-day total of the year. The seven-day average for the area has cleared 200 for the first time at 214.43.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Dec. 1, there were 1,040 people people hospitalized in the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19. This marks the third consecutive day that that the state has cleared 1,000 hospitalized since first reaching the mark on Nov. 29.

Today MSDH is reporting 2,168 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 28 deaths, and 188 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 159,036, with 3,879 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/BmKOySNf5Y — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 3, 2020

There were also 95 patients in hospitals with suspected cases of the coronavirus.

The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 continues to climb with 264 as of Dec. 1. There were 138 on ventilators.

The state has reported 159,036 case of COVID-19 and 3,879 deaths this year.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER