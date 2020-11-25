Mississippi reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, ‘exceptional’ number of hospitalizations

Mississippi’s State Department of Health reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for the first time this week, announcing 1,092 new cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day average now stands at 1,117.14 after a recent high of 1,294.14 on Nov. 21.

“Mississippi is seeing an exceptional number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” MSDH tweeted. “Having guests in your home can bring COVID-19 to you or spread it outside your household. Keep Thanksgiving small. Stay home, stay protected, and keep yourself and others well.”

With 151 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Mississippi on Wednesday, the seven-day average now stands at 149.14.

Wednesday’s report included 16 new deaths in the state, including one in Jackson County.

There have been eight deaths reported in Jackson County in the last week, pushing its total to 119 — the most in South Mississippi.

There have been 372 deaths reported from COVID-19 in the state’s southernmost six counties.

The state has reported 3,745 deaths total this year.

Hospitalization numbers continued their dramatic increase in the state with 946 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 23. There were another 95 people in hospitals with suspected cases of the coronavirus.

The number of patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by 386 since Nov. 4.

Mississippi hit a high point in confirmed hospitalizations at 989 on July 30.

There were 224 COVID-19 patients in intensive care as of Nov. 23.

COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi

George County — 1,223 (1 new case)

Hancock — 1,159 (18 new cases)

Harrison — 6,898 (50 new cases)

Jackson — 6,178 (54 new cases)

Pearl River — 1,465 (21 new cases)

Stone — 731 (7 new cases)

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Mississippi as of Nov. 25, 2020 MSDH