Mississippi’s average of new coronavirus cases creeps toward 1,100, highest since August

Mississippi reported 589 new cases and two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.

The new numbers brought the state’s seven-day new-case average to 1,099, just shy of 1,100. The last time Mississippi had such a high seven-day average was in early August.

According to the most recent county snapshots provided by the state, the vast majority of cases in South Mississippi arise from community transmission, not from outbreaks like those in long-term care facilities.

Test positivity rates, which public health experts use as an indicator of how widespread the virus is in a community, range widely in Coast counties.

Jackson County has a test positivity rate of 26.9%, as of Nov. 4, and George County has a rate of 28%.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Harrison County’s rate is 10.9% and Hancock’s is 6.6%.

Pearl River and Stone County have the lowest rates, at 2.7% and 5.8% respectively.

There are currently 146 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Mississippi, affecting about two-thirds of the state’s facilities.

Mississippi Today reported last week that Mississippi has the most nursing home cases per capita of any state in the country, at 407 cases per 1,000 residents. Nearly half of the state’s nursing home residents have contracted COVID-19, and a fifth of people who get COVID-19 in a nursing home die from it.

Numbers reported on Mondays tend to be lower because private labs report less over the weekend.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Since the pandemic began, Mississippi has reported 134,898 COVID-19 cases and 3,545 deaths.

Total cases by county are:

George — 1,159 (0 new)

Hancock — 1,071 (3 new)

Harrison — 6,453 (21 new)

Jackson — 5,763 (17 new)

Pearl River — 1,327 (4 new)

Stone — 632 (3 new)

Sunday, Nov. 15

The state health department reported 969 new cases and three deaths Sunday.

The seven-day new-case average came to 1,088 with Sunday’s figures, the highest it has been since Aug. 5.

Ninety-nine of the new cases were reported from the state’s lower six counties, including 33 in Jackson County and 28 in Harrison County.

The total number of cases state-wide since the pandemic began is now 134,039. In Mississippi, 3,543 people have died of COVID-19, according to the state.

Total cases by county are:

George — 1,159 (9 new)

Hancock — 1,068 (8 new)

Harrison — 6,432 (28 new)

Jackson — 5,746 (33 new)

Pearl River — 1,323 (13 new)

Stone — 629 (8 new)