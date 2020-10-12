Mississippi voters at high risk of COVID-19 can now get a free face mask with shield

New face masks with face shields — that will add more protection for Mississippi seniors and those with health issues when they go to the polls in November — will be distributed statewide for free starting this week.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs demonstrated the masks with a plastic shield over the eyes during a press conference via Zoom Monday.

“We know there will be vulnerable people going to the polls,” he said, and these healthcare-type masks with a face shield will be safer than the standard mask people wear.

Those eligible to receive the free masks are voters who are over age 65 or have health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease or a weakened immunity.

“You can come by and just pick up a mask if you have any of these conditions,” he said

The masks will be available at the health department drive-thru testing locations statewide starting Wednesday.

They will not be available at the polls.

Locations open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in South Mississippi this week are:

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Friday, Oct. 16

George County testing was on Monday.

The schedule for future drive-thru testing sites by county is on the MSDH website.