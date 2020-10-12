New coronavirus cases on MS Coast are rising again. Biggest 7-day average in 2 months.

Now seven months since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Mississippi, the state health department reported Monday 296 new cases and 0 new deaths.

The seven-day average number of new cases per day in the state is 646, the highest since Sept. 4.

The seven-day average for the lower six counties has been rising for two straight weeks and is now at 115, the highest since Aug. 12. The average had finally dropped below 100 in late August and got as low as 41 in early September, but it’s now rising again.

The six counties of South Mississippi had 58 of the 296 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 11,450 cases and 263 deaths since March 11.

In South Mississippi, 82 or 31% of those deaths were in long-term care facilities. The percentage is higher for the state, where 41% of the total deaths have been in long-term care facilities.

Especially in the smaller counties, a large portion of the deaths have been in LTC facilities. In George County, 6 of the 16 deaths were in LTC. In Stone County, 9 of the 14 total were in LTC. In Pearl River County, 22 of 54 total deaths were in nursing homes and other LTC facilities.

Mississippi has reported 105,228 cases and 3,101 deaths since the pandemic began.

Singing River Medical System in Jackson County has performed 35,549 tests, with 3,810 positive results, or 10.7% positive.

Mississippi has tested 82,451 people through Oct. 11, with 8,988 testing positive, a rate of 10.9%.

Total cases in South Mississippi since March 11 are:

George — 867 (0 new)

Hancock — 696 (8 new)

Harrison — 4,420 (24 new)

Jackson — 4.029 18 (new)

Pearl River —1,016 (7 new)

Stone — 422 (1 new)

Sunday

Mississippi State Department of Health reports Sunday 294 new cases with 5 deaths, none of them in South Mississippi.

The total statewide stands at 104,932 cases and 3,101 deaths.

South Mississippi had 46 new cases Sunday, pushing the total to 11,329.

Total cases in South Mississippi are:

George —867 (0 new)

Hancock —688 (1 new)

Harrison — 4,396 (26 new)

Jackson — 4,011 (9 new)

Pearl River — 1,009 (8 new)

Stone — 421 (2 new)