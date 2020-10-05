Mississippi reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in two weeks

On Monday, Mississippi reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time in two weeks.

The state reported 215 new cases, including 45 in the southernmost six counties.

Harrison and Jackson counties continued to lead the Coast in numbers of new cases, with 20 and 15 respectively.

Monday’s report also included cases and deaths by age group updated from the past week.

The total number of cases among Mississippians under age 18 rose from 10,524 as of Sept. 27 to 11,008 as of Oct. 4. The majority of those cases, 6,366, affected children ages 11 to 17.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On the Coast, two schools are currently under total quarantine following large numbers of students testing positive for COVID-19 and quarantining due to possible exposure. Students at Long Beach Middle School and Hancock High School will both learn virtually until Oct. 14.

Here are total cases by county:

George — 822 (2 new)

Hancock — 624 (2 new)

Harrison — 4,097 (20 new)

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Jackson — 3,754 (18 new)

Pearl River — 952 (0 new)

Stone — 395 (6 new)

Sunday, Oct. 4

Mississippi reported 321 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 100,488 cases and 3,013 deaths.

Neither of the two new deaths, one of which occurred before Sept. 3 and was identified from a death certificate report, took place in south Mississippi.

The number of cases reported on weekends tends to be lower than on weekdays because some labs are closed. Sunday’s number of new cases was the highest figure for a Sunday since Sept. 6, when there were 410 new cases.

Total cases by county are:

George — 820 (0 new)

Hancock — 622 (5 new)

Harrison — 4,077 (18 new)

Jackson — 3,739 (2 new)

Pearl River — 952 (6 new)

Stone — 389 (1 new)