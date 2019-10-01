Mississippi Coast casino is taking a $3.5 million bet on World Series from ‘Mattress Mack’

SHARE COPY LINK

Imagine showing up at the DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook with a briefcase full of money to bet on your favorite team.

That’s what Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will do today when he arrives at Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville and plunks down $3.5 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win the World Series this month.

It will be the largest wager since sports betting became legal in Mississippi and went live Aug. 1, 2018.

Scarlet Pearl said in a press release that McIngvale made national headlines with his desire to place the wager, “and no other gaming company sportsbook in the world has come forward to take the wager.” The sportsbook at Scarlet Pearl was the first DraftKings retail location in the U.S.

If Houston wins, McIngvale wins $7.7 million for an $11.2 million total payout.

And Houston is favored to win. DraftKings puts the team at +200 favorites to take home the Commissioner’s Trophy.

“When you roll out a starting pitching staff that includes Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke, you’re in pretty decent shape,” DraftKings says on its website. “Add in an offense that leads the league in WAR, and you’d be foolish to bet against them.”

McIngvale, 68, isn’t foolish. He was born in Starkville and is known for the over-the-top commercial and promotions for his network of Gallery Furniture stores in the Houston area.

He’s tied this wager and the sales of mattresses at his stores to the Astros winning the 2019 World Series. Customers who bought mattresses from him stand to get refunds of $3,000 or more if the team wins, according to a report in the Houston Chronicle.

He’s purchased insurance to help cover part of the cost of those rebates, the report said, but he also decided to get some serious skin in the game with his seven-figure wager.

The Sun Herald will update this article once the bet is placed.

