Mississippi will open their first sports book on August 1, 2018. Before 2018 sports betting had only been legal in Nevada.
This last Coast casino gets in the game with sports betting

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

November 12, 2018 09:00 AM

Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville is teaming with DraftKings to open its sports book on Friday, Nov. 16.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the former PRL Bar, which is being transformed into a multi-screen sportsbook.

Nicholas “Nico” Sfanos, who ran sportsbooks for Station Casinos throughout Nevada, has been hired to manage the new sportsbook at Scarlet Pearl.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, whose leadership has a high bar for quality and a forward-thinking approach to sports betting; a perfect fit for DraftKings,” said Matt Kalish, chief revenue officer and co-founder of DraftKings.

Soon after opening, DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook will offer live, in-game betting with three windows, giving sports fans a variety of ways to place their bets. On-site kiosks and an on-premise mobile also are planned once they are authorized by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

With this opening, all 12 Coast casinos will offer sports betting.

