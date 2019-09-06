Sports better at Coast casino turns $900 into $131,200 with parlay bet

College football’s AP Top 25: Week 2 With the first full week of college football in the books, here are the top 25 teams in the nation heading into Week 2. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the first full week of college football in the books, here are the top 25 teams in the nation heading into Week 2.

Parlay bets with big odds and large payouts have become extremely popular in the 13 months since the first bet in Mississippi was placed at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, said Will Hall, director of the Beau’s sportsbook.

Last week a man placed a $900 wager at the Beau Rivage on an 8-game parlay bet, Hall said.

In order to win anything with a parlay bet, “you have to win every game,” he said.

So imagine how nervous the man must have been as he watched the outcome of each game, Hall said.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the gambler played all eight games on Aug. 29. He bet on four college teams (Cincinnati, Tulane, Clemson first half and Texas A&M first half) and four teams in the NFL preseason games (Falcons, Dolphins, Bills and Giants).

He’s a lucky guy. The Buffalo Bills New York Giants were both 3-point underdogs, the report said. The Bills scored three touchdowns in the final 3:53 for a 27-23 victory over Minnesota. The Giants were behind New England 29-10 at the half and outscored the Patriots 21-0 in the second half to win 31-29.

The two rallies completed the parlay and paid the man $131,200 — more than 145 times his original bet.

It’s common for betters to play across college and NFL football and to cross-mingle bets on football, basketball and baseball, he said. It starts with a $10 minimum bet and there’s not really a maximum at the Beau Rivage, he said. Payouts get higher when more games are added to the wager.

Hall said the attraction of making a parlay wager is a fan can bet a little to win a lot. Since sports betting began at the Beau on Aug. 1, 2018, “we’ve had at least 10 parlay bets pay at least $40,000,” he said.

“You’ve literally got hundreds of options to choose for your parlay,” he said. A man from Illinois bet this week on the outcome of the White Sox, Cubs and the Chicago Bears — “His all Chicago parlay,” Hall said.

Hall said the new Tap Book Bar & Bistreaux at the Beau Rivage was hopping last weekend for the opening games in the Southeastern Conference and with fans from Florida taking shelter in Biloxi as Hurricane Dorian took aim at the East Coast.

Since Mississippi was the first state in the South to legalize sports betting and is still one of the only states in the SEC to allow sports betting, “Were like the heart of it all,” Hall said.

It makes for a high-energy game when fans are cheering for opposing teams, he said. “You feel like you’re actually at the sporting event.”

Last year was all about getting familiar with sports betting and Hall said there was a learning curve. This year, Tap sport bar has lined up giveaways, promotions and special events throughout the football season including meet and greets with Saints Hall of Famers. Rickey Jackson will be there for Monday Night Football Sept. 9, Oct. 27 and Dec. 16 and Deuce McAllister and Bobby Hebert will be in Tap from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 20 and Dec. 11 to co-host live radio broadcasts on New Orleans WWL Saints Radio Network.

Many of the sportsbooks at the other 11 casinos in South Mississippi also are ramping up promotions for this year’s football season and seeing some big payoffs.

In April a Florida man wagered $7,000 at Biloxi’s Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino with 14-1 odds on Tiger Woods to win the 2019 Masters Golf Tournament. Woods won — his first major golf title in 11 years — for a $98,000 payout.