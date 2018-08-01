Big names in sports place Mississippi’s first legal bets in Biloxi, Tunica

The first legal sports bets in Mississippi were placed simultaneously in Biloxi and Tunica at noon Wednesday.

Wagers were placed at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi and the Gold Strike Casino in Tunica to make Mississippi the fourth state to allow sports betting.

It came 26 years — to the day — after Isle of Capri in Biloxi became the first legal casino in the state on Aug. 1, 1992.

“Today we’re going to make a little history of our own,” said Beau Rivage Manager Bill Boasberg before seven bets were placed.

Parent company MGM Resorts International moved quickly to get ready for sports betting after the Supreme Court struck down the federal ban in mid-May.

The seven-window sports book mimics the architecture of the Beau Rivage Casino, making it look like it’s always been there.

What was the Coast nightclub, and until Saturday night a piano bar, was transformed into the Sports Book & Bar in time for Wednesday’s opening. With about 18 television screens, theater seating and a bar that wraps around most of the rooms, it’s ready for the start of football season.

“It’s going to be a party in here,” said Willis McGahee, former Miami Hurricanes running back, was one of those seven and he made the first NFL prop bet. Magahee said “It was a blessing,” as a former player to be invited to the Beau Rivage to become part of history. He doesn’t forsee problems with players manipulating games. “At the end of the day you should be accountable for your actions,” he said.

Also placing bets were Danny Sheridan, sports analyst for the USA Today network, Robert Royal, former NFL tight end from Louisiana, and state Rep. Richard Bennett of Long Beach.

The Sun Herald will update this article.



