MTV celebrity to open Hard Rock Casino Biloxi’s new restaurant

Nick Cannon, a DJ, comedian and host of MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” will help debut the Hard Rock Casino’s new sweet tooth-friendly restaurant.

Sugar Factory opened Feb. 28 and will have a grand opening on from 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 29.

Cannon will take over the DJ booth, the casinos says, and “keep the party going all night long.”

He also was married to musical celebrity Mariah Carey until 2016.

Sugar Factory will be open 24 hours a day serving savory and sweet breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night options along with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.