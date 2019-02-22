Sugar Factory ready for colorful debut at Hard Rock Biloxi

It will be the 28th Sugar Factory worldwide when the combination restaurant, confectionery shop and lounge opens at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi opens on Thursday, Feb. 28.
Red velvet pancakes, smoking cocktails with lollipop swizzlers and a mesmerizing selection of 500 candies are on the way to Hard Rock Casino Biloxi courtesy of the Sugar Factory.
It is on the left side of the casino floor between player services and Satisfaction Buffet. The new restaurant will be open all day and night, offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night options.
“Casinos are the perfect place for our lively atmosphere and playful menu,” said Tom Recine, Sugar Factory managing partner.
SWEET AND SAVORY OPTIONS
The 5,500-square-foot space will provide a full-service café and confectionery shop, retail shop and full-service bar. A private dining area has seating for up to 24 people for special events and parties.
Enticing customers inside will be the Sugar Factory’s signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall with 500 types of novelty and bulk candy and sparkly Couture Pops.
The café will feature coffees, hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate, specialty rainbow doughnuts, pastries and their own gelato.
Those who want something a bit more savory can find a place in the 120-seat dining room with its red tufted banquets and crystal chandeliers. The menu is sprinkled with light bites such as mac and cheese puffs and Margarita flatbread for those who want to save room for dessert, along with more substantial monster burgers, steaks, salads, crepes and specialty pizzas.
Topping the dessert list is Sugar Factory’s King Kong Sundae with 24 scoops of ice cream plus toppings to feed up to 12 people.
IT’S SMOKING
Right off the casino floor will be the 13-seat marble bar where people order from the full menu and be dazzled with the smoking cocktails like the Watermelon Mojito, featuring Pitbull’s Voli 305 vodka and sour watermelon gummies.
Non-alcoholic versions of the candy cocktails also are stirred up for the kids.
Rapper Pitbull opened his first iLOV305 bar in the country at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi in June and is one of the celebrity names, who Sugar Factory says are fans. Among them are Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Flo Rida, Katy Perry and Britney Spears.
NEW TO DO
“The Sugar Factory experience provides something for everyone — a place where all generations can come together to dine, drink and celebrate in this new, unique space,” said George Papanier, president and chief executive officer of Twin River Management Group, parent company of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi. “We can’t wait to add another innovative experience to this beautiful property.”
Sports betting began in August at Hard Rock and with it came the Sportsbook, one of seven new venues added to the resort since Twin River purchased the casino in 2014. The others are Pie Five Pizza Co., Macau Kitchen, Dunkin Donuts, iLOV305, Robo Bar and The Sugar Factory.
The casino also has Hard Rock Café, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Half Shell Oyster House and Satisfaction Buffet, in addition to outdoor venues near the outdoor swimming pool overlooking the water.
