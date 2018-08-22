Beau Rivage COO resigns after less than a year on the job

Just shy of a year since he became president and chief operating officer at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Bill Boasberg resigned Monday.
His resignation is effective immediately and was for personal reasons, the Beau Rivage said in a statement.
“Bill made this difficult decision after 13 years with MGM Resorts to be able to focus on family priorities,” the company said.
Paul Heard, Beau Rivage chief financial officer, will oversee the day-to-day management of the Beau Rivage while a replacement is found for Boasberg..
Boasberg helped launch sports betting in Mississippi on Aug. 1, the 26th anniversary of the first casino opening in Biloxi and the state.
“Today we’re going to make a little history of our own,” he said before seven bets were placed at the Beau Rivage and simultaneously at Gold Strike Casino Tunica.
Boasberg was named to the top position at the Beau Rivage on Sept. 21, 2017, after he and his team opened MGM National Harbor in Maryland. He has Gulf Coast roots, receiving a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and an MBA from the University of New Orleans.
He succeeded Marcus Glover, who was named president and COO of the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City.
