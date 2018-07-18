Fred S. of Gulf Breeze, Florida, gives a thumbs up after he won a $1.29 million jackpot Wednesday, July 18, at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. This was the first $1 million-plus jackpot in 3 years at a Coast casino.
Fred S. of Gulf Breeze, Florida, gives a thumbs up after he won a $1.29 million jackpot Wednesday, July 18, at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. This was the first $1 million-plus jackpot in 3 years at a Coast casino. Courtesy of Hard Rock Casino Biloxi
First $1 million jackpot in years hits at Coast casino

July 18, 2018 12:13 PM

The drought of $1 million dollar jackpots in South Mississippi has ended, with Fred S. (no last name given) winning big Wednesday morning at Hard Rock Biloxi.

The Gulf Breeze, Florida, resident won $1,291,918, the biggest jackpot at a Coast casino since 2015.

The win came at 9 a.m. while he was playing a Double Diamond 3x, 4x, 5x slot machine at the High Limits Slot area of Hard Rock. It was a $10 machine, according to Hard Rock.

The largest jackpot in the 26-year history of Coast casinos also came at Hard Rock Biloxi, when Thomas McMillan, of Woolmarket, won over $14 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. It also was the largest jackpot in Mississippi.

The last jackpot over $1 million at a Coast casino was in October 2015, when Evelyn H. (no last name given) of Milton, Florida, won $1.5 million at IP Casino playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

A Georgia woman won a $200,000 jackpot earlier this year at Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville.

Any jackpot over $1 million is considered “life changing” in the casino industry.

