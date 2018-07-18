First $1 million jackpot in years hits at Coast casino

The drought of $1 million dollar jackpots in South Mississippi has ended, with Fred S. (no last name given) winning big Wednesday morning at Hard Rock Biloxi.
The Gulf Breeze, Florida, resident won $1,291,918, the biggest jackpot at a Coast casino since 2015.
The win came at 9 a.m. while he was playing a Double Diamond 3x, 4x, 5x slot machine at the High Limits Slot area of Hard Rock. It was a $10 machine, according to Hard Rock.
The largest jackpot in the 26-year history of Coast casinos also came at Hard Rock Biloxi, when Thomas McMillan, of Woolmarket, won over $14 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. It also was the largest jackpot in Mississippi.
The last jackpot over $1 million at a Coast casino was in October 2015, when Evelyn H. (no last name given) of Milton, Florida, won $1.5 million at IP Casino playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.
A Georgia woman won a $200,000 jackpot earlier this year at Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville.
Any jackpot over $1 million is considered “life changing” in the casino industry.
