$15K in pineapples destroyed at Gulfport port after rare butterfly larvae found. Here’s why.

A shipment of pineapples from Central America was destroyed when stowaway butterfly larvae were discovered at the Port of Gulfport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists discovered the pest, informally known as the Saunders 1850, while inspecting a container of pineapples from Costa Rica, the agency said in a press release Monday.

The larvae were discovered during inspections at the port a month ago on Sept. 2. It was the first time the larvae were discovered in the U.S., according to the press release.

Because of its potential impact to U.S. agriculture, the entire shipment was destroyed.

“These butterflies, while they may be attractive to the eye, have no place in the Gulf Coast or United States and their introduction could lead to unpredictable results in our ecosystem,” said Anthony Acrey, area port director of Mobile. Their typical habitat is the Amazonian tropical rainforest.

He said the interception of the larvae is what CBP agriculture specialists do to prevent foreign pests from establishing in the United States.

“Pests that are not known to occur in the U.S. may be detrimental to the nation’s agriculture industry.” he said.

The seizures took place in the New Orleans Field Office, which covers ports of entry in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

CBP agriculture specialists across the U.S. typically seized 3,091 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproducts and soil, and intercepted 250 insect pests at U.S. ports during “A Typical Day” in 2020.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 4:30 PM.