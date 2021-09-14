A Coast McDonald’s tries a new way to hire during COVID: Win free breakfast for a month

Pat Descher says she hasn’t seen anything like the current severe staffing shortage in her 41 years in the restaurant business, so she has a new idea to fill jobs at her Mississippi Coast McDonald’s restaurants.

“We decided to try another approach instead of the usual ‘Now Hiring’ sign,” Descher posted on Facebook.

All customers are given a card asking if they know someone who might want a job, and the referral could pay dividends.

“If we hire and they stay 30 days or more, the customer receives free breakfast for 30 days,” she said.

They are trying out the new referral promotion in Jackson County, first at the Gautier McDonald’s in September, then Moss Point in October and Pascagoula in November and December.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It seems we just need people there,” she said of Jackson County, “even more than Harrison County.”

Desher said starting pay is $9.50 an hour for crew and $10-$14 and hour for shift managers.

New kind of hiring event

Once the customer gives a name and contact information, the manager must contact that person the same day, before they go home, Desher said.

Finding staff has been an issue for many businesses since the coronavirus pandemic began 18 months ago. “Help Wanted” signs are posted at almost all restaurants and many other businesses.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

It’s hard to keep the McDonald’s open and have enough people to staff the lobby and drive-thru, Desher said.

The Descher family owns own 18 locations of McDonald’s, 17 in Mississippi and one just over the live in Alabama.

Paying dividends

Waiting in line for food has become the new normal since the pandemic began.

“Our customers understand we are slower because we don’t have the people,” she said.

The new campaign was designed to help the customers realize it’s an issue, she said and the staff feel a part of the promotion.

Those customers who make a successful referral get 30 vouchers for a breakfast extra value meal, which includes a sandwich, hash brown and drink.

Rather than ordering their regular Egg Muffin for 30 days, Descher said it is an incentive to try something new because it’s paid for.

“That’s kind of creative,” she said.

The employees get a new T-shirt inviting people to ask they how they can get free breakfast. Employees already get to eat free, she said.

People pass the Gautier McDonald’s every morning on their way to Ingalls Shipbuilding, she said, and to draw their attention are colorful balloons in front of the restaurant like auto dealers use.

The auto dealers use the balloons to sell cars, she said. The Deshers are using them to fill jobs.