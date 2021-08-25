These maps show how hot the Coast’s real estate market is during the COVID pandemic summer

The hot real estate market isn’t slowing down yet on the Mississippi Coast.

Houses are selling quickly, and in many instances above what prices were in 2020, according to data from Zillow.

The median home sale price in July 2021 increased in every Coast city when compared to July 2020. The most significant changes were seen in Moss Point and Pass Christian, where the median home sale prices increased by 22% and 21% respectively.

These maps show median home sale price increase and average home sale price in Coast cities, including Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Long Beach, Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Waveland, Pascagoula, Gautier, Moss Point and Kiln.

The map below shows how median home prices have changed over the last year in Biloxi, Gulfport and D’Iberville.