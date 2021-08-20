Business

Do you have AT&T? Internet outage reported across swath of Mississippi Coast

AT&T customers in parts of South Mississippi have no internet service, no telephone land line and in some cases no television signal Friday as the company works to repair an outage.

Outages are being reported from from Ocean Springs to Gautier, Vancleave, Woolmarket and Saucier.

Calls to AT&T technical support said a line was cut in Jackson County, and crews are at the site making repairs.

Those repairs are scheduled to be complete within 24 hours, the company support personnel said.

AT&T media representatives did not return calls for comment.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Customers took to Facebook on Friday to ask what was happening and how others are coping without internet.

Some said they can’t work at home because they have no internet service.

“It’s huge,” one of at least 80 commenters wrote. “Our business is without phones, internet, everything right now. We can’t even take payments or forward the business phone number.”

Those who know how are using their cellphone to create a hotspot and link their computers to the internet.

This story will update with more information as it is available.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Workers at GM plant in Mexico reject contract after US uses trade deal challenge

August 20, 2021 2:14 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service