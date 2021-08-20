Do you have AT&T? Internet outage reported across swath of Mississippi Coast

AT&T customers in parts of South Mississippi have no internet service, no telephone land line and in some cases no television signal Friday as the company works to repair an outage.

Outages are being reported from from Ocean Springs to Gautier, Vancleave, Woolmarket and Saucier.

Calls to AT&T technical support said a line was cut in Jackson County, and crews are at the site making repairs.

Those repairs are scheduled to be complete within 24 hours, the company support personnel said.

AT&T media representatives did not return calls for comment.

Customers took to Facebook on Friday to ask what was happening and how others are coping without internet.

Some said they can’t work at home because they have no internet service.

“It’s huge,” one of at least 80 commenters wrote. “Our business is without phones, internet, everything right now. We can’t even take payments or forward the business phone number.”

Those who know how are using their cellphone to create a hotspot and link their computers to the internet.

This story will update with more information as it is available.

