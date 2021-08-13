Business
One Coast 2021 winners announced, including community leaders and Top 10 under 40
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced the winners of this year’s One Coast Awards.
The reception and a business expo were held at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi. One Coast Awards are the rebranding of the former Roland Weeks Hall of Fame, The Sun Herald Top 10 Under 40 and Community Leader Awards.
The winners are:
Community Leader
▪ Bill Raymond, City of Biloxi
▪ David Machado, Machado Patano
▪ Janell Nolan, Coast Electric Power Association
▪ Jenifer Freridge, William Carey University
▪ Dr. Jonathan Woodward, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
▪ Dr. Kimberly Rasmussen, Pugh’s Floral Shop
▪ LuAnn Pappas, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort
▪ Mike Davis, IP Casino Resort
▪ Sandy Commer East, Gulfport School District
▪ Tee McCovey, United Way of Jackson & George Counties
Top 10 Under 40
▪ Dr. Alesia Haynes
▪ Anne Pitre, Hancock Chamber of Commerce
▪ Brandon Payne, The Payne Group
▪ Caleb Ulku, Ulku Logistics
▪ Casey Favre, NP-C; Hancock County Sherriff’s Office
▪ Erin Rosetti, Memorial Hospital
▪ Julian Rankin, Walter Anderson Museum of Art
▪ Kerri Paul, Brick & Spoon
▪ Kevin Kowalewski, Ingalls Shipbuilding
▪ Rita Green, Geaux Fig Company
These are the winners from 2020.
