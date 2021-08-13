Business

One Coast 2021 winners announced, including community leaders and Top 10 under 40

By Sun Herald

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced the winners of this year’s One Coast Awards.

The reception and a business expo were held at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi. One Coast Awards are the rebranding of the former Roland Weeks Hall of Fame, The Sun Herald Top 10 Under 40 and Community Leader Awards.

The winners are:

Community Leader

Bill Raymond, City of Biloxi

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

David Machado, Machado Patano

Janell Nolan, Coast Electric Power Association

Jenifer Freridge, William Carey University

Dr. Jonathan Woodward, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Dr. Kimberly Rasmussen, Pugh’s Floral Shop

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

LuAnn Pappas, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

Mike Davis, IP Casino Resort

Sandy Commer East, Gulfport School District

Tee McCovey, United Way of Jackson & George Counties

Top 10 Under 40

Dr. Alesia Haynes

Anne Pitre, Hancock Chamber of Commerce

Brandon Payne, The Payne Group

Caleb Ulku, Ulku Logistics

Casey Favre, NP-C; Hancock County Sherriff’s Office

Erin Rosetti, Memorial Hospital

Julian Rankin, Walter Anderson Museum of Art

Kerri Paul, Brick & Spoon

Kevin Kowalewski, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Rita Green, Geaux Fig Company

These are the winners from 2020.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Will the work-from-home revolution shrink your office?

Business

Bio-Path: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 13, 2021 9:10 AM

Business

Ardelyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 13, 2021 9:10 AM

Business

Alimera Sciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 13, 2021 9:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service