One Coast 2021 winners announced, including community leaders and Top 10 under 40

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced the winners of this year’s One Coast Awards.

The reception and a business expo were held at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi. One Coast Awards are the rebranding of the former Roland Weeks Hall of Fame, The Sun Herald Top 10 Under 40 and Community Leader Awards.

The winners are:

Community Leader

▪ Bill Raymond, City of Biloxi

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ David Machado, Machado Patano

▪ Janell Nolan, Coast Electric Power Association

▪ Jenifer Freridge, William Carey University

▪ Dr. Jonathan Woodward, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

▪ Dr. Kimberly Rasmussen, Pugh’s Floral Shop

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ LuAnn Pappas, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

▪ Mike Davis, IP Casino Resort

▪ Sandy Commer East, Gulfport School District

▪ Tee McCovey, United Way of Jackson & George Counties

Top 10 Under 40

▪ Dr. Alesia Haynes

▪ Anne Pitre, Hancock Chamber of Commerce

▪ Brandon Payne, The Payne Group

▪ Caleb Ulku, Ulku Logistics

▪ Casey Favre, NP-C; Hancock County Sherriff’s Office

▪ Erin Rosetti, Memorial Hospital

▪ Julian Rankin, Walter Anderson Museum of Art

▪ Kerri Paul, Brick & Spoon

▪ Kevin Kowalewski, Ingalls Shipbuilding

▪ Rita Green, Geaux Fig Company

These are the winners from 2020.