These Coast casinos mandate masks and proof of COVID vaccine as cases spike again

The Beau Rivage Resort and Casino is the latest casino in South Mississippi to mandate employees wear masks and Scarlet Pearl also is requiring many of its staff to get vaccinated.

More businesses are requiring these additional protections as the number of cases in South Mississippi motors to a six-month high.

“Based on the rising COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, MGM Resorts has temporarily updated its employee mask policy for Beau Rivage and Gold Strike,” the Beau Rivage announced Thursday. “All employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, will be required to wear masks effective today, Thursday, July 29.”

The Center for Disease Control recommends all guests and employees wear masks when indoors. Signs are posted throughout the MGM properties in Biloxi and Tunica communicating those recommendations.

“Masks continue to be available for guests at all MGM properties, and we remain vigilant in following our health and safety protocols.,” said spokeswoman Mary Cracchiolo-Spain.

Mississippi Gaming Commission hasn’t ordered a return to masks for staff or customers for casinos, and Gov. Tate Reeves hasn’t brought back the mask requirement for businesses or schools.

LuAnn Pappas, CEO of Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville, said the requirement that all employees wear masks went into effect last Friday.

This week she announced that all salaried employees have to get their first vaccine shot by Aug. 14, she said.

While this directive applies to staff on salary, she said, “Yes, we will narrow it down through the organization if we have to.”

Before this announcement, senior management already was required to get the vaccine, she said, and the vaccination rate throughout the property was at 55%

The day the new policy was announced, 57 people signed up, she said. Employees don’t have to leave work — the Memorial Hospital vaccination van comes to the casino.

“They get paid $300 on the spot — in cash,” Pappas said. Staff members receive $150 when they get the first shot and $399 when they are fully vaccinated with two shots.

The vaccination is free.

Some employees only want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is less effective than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that require two shots, she said.