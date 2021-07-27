Health dept. cites 5 eateries, shuts down 2 meal prep services in Coast restaurant inspections

Two food establishments on the Coast were closed last week by the Mississippi Health Department, and three others were cited for critical violations in the past month.

Inspected July 23 and closed for code enforcement action were:

Whitnee McKibben of 1978 Washington St., Bay St. Louis, who was preparing food at home and selling it in the community

Rall’s Fitness and Wellness, 1700 61st Ave., Gulfport, which was allowing various people who cooked food at home, to drop off meal preps food at the gym

“We received complaints, and when the inspector investigated both facilities were preparing food out of their homes,” said Liz Sharlot, communications director for MSDH.

To track repeat offenders and people and facilities that operate without food permits, the health department assigns an ID number under “closed for enforcement,” she said.

Under state regulations, food cannot be made in a private home and sold to the public unless it falls into the category of “cottage food products,” which generally don’t require refrigeration or temperature control. Examples are baked goods without cream or custard, granola and dried pasta.

People are limited to $35,000 a year in annual sales from cottage food and the products must be labeled with the person’s name and address, ingredients, allergen information and this statement: “Made in a cottage food operation that is not subject to Mississippi’s food safety regulations.”

Restaurants get Cs for violations

Over the last month, five food service locations were cited for critical health violations. They Include:

MGM Main Park Main Concession 1 B at the stadium in Biloxi was inspected July 25 for a permit renewal and was cited in the category of having insects, rodents or animals present. The health department doesn’t report which of the three was found. This is the first C for the concession that opened in 2015 and previously had all A ratings.

MGM Main Park Main Concession 3B also was inspected July 25. It was cited for not having food separated and protected and for having insects, rodents or animals present. It was the first C for the concession.

Fast Trac at 4900 Chicot St., Pascagoula was inspected June 28 for a permit renewal and was cited for no certified manager and improper hot holding temperatures. The fast food establishment also had a C in 2020 for not having a certified manager. This is the third C since 2015.

Lucky Clover, 1424 U.S. 90, Gautier, was inspected July 8 for a permit renewal and was not in compliance for having a certified manager or a person present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty. It also was cited for not having food separated and protected and for improper hot holding temperatures. The restaurant was reinspected July 21 and got a B, when all issues were corrected.

Billiards N Bistro on Mississippi 57 in Vancleave was inspected July 22 for a permit renewal and had no certified manager. This was the first C dating back to 2008.

Since June 28, restaurants in South Mississippi were given 216 A’s, 28 B’s and 7 C’s.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.