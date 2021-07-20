Carnival cruises are coming back to Mobile this fall. Here’s what to know

Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday that the Carnival Sensation will soon call the Port of Mobile home and will set sail starting on Oct. 21.

This would be the first cruise ship to sail out of Mobile since the CDC first put in place a no-sail order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 14, 2020.

“We’re excited to see a definitive date set for the resumption of cruises out of Mobile,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “...Carnival plays a critical role in the City’s economic strength, and we are pleased to continue this successful partnership with the return of the Carnival Sensation.

Through at least October, vaccinated passengers must provide proof that they received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to boarding a ship.

Carnival said non-vaccinated customers are allowed, but there is an application process and an extra fee. A spot on the ship also is not guaranteed as the cruise line has to meet the CDC’s rules that 95% of passengers and 98% of crew members be vaccinated.

Unvaccinated customers must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure (with a PCR test not a rapid test) and take an antigen test on arrival as well as another COVID-19 test 24 hours after leaving the port.

They also will be charged $150 per person to cover the costs of testing. Children under 2 years old are exempt from testing.

Carnival said in a Tuesday release that it could extend its COVID protocols beyond October, but will make that call based on guidance from medical advisors.

The Carnival Sensation is moving from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Mobile and will take up cruises previously assigned to the Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Fascination.

The ship got $25 million in technical upgrades, new carpeting and tiling in 2020, according to cruisemapper.com

Carnival Cruise Line also said Tuesday it plans to have its entire fleet of ships back in service before the end of the year.

Three ships are set to host guests starting in September and four more ships in October.

“The three ships for September are Carnival Glory from New Orleans, starting Sept. 5, Carnival Pride from Baltimore, starting Sept. 12, and Carnival Dream from Galveston, starting Sept. 19.”

In October, “the four additional ships to restart will be Carnival Conquest from Miami, effective Oct. 8, Carnival Freedom from Miami, effective Oct. 9, Carnival Elation from Port Canaveral, effective Oct. 11, and Carnival Sensation from Mobile, effective Oct. 21.”

Carnival is requiring unvaccinated guests departing from Florida and Texas to show proof of travel insurance, Al.com reports. “There is no such requirement for those cruising out of Mobile.”