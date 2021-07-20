Everything to know about Mississippi’s 2021 Sales Tax Holiday for back-to-school shopping

Shoppers look for savings at JCPenny at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi in this 2017 file photo. The Sales Tax Holiday is July 30-31 this year and most schools in South Mississippi start the next week. Sun Herald file

Many South Mississippians aren’t waiting until the state’s Sales Tax Holiday on July 30-31 to start back-to-school shopping, mall managers told the Sun Herald.

Last weekend saw double the normal traffic at Gulfport Premium Outlets, said General Manager Pam Meinzinger.

Already selling well are uniforms, shoes, backpacks and merchandise from Nike, Under Armor, Polo and Tommy Hilfinger and other brands, she said.

“Crocs is so hot,” she said. Celebrities are wearing the shoes, and she said kids are decorating them with studs. T

But store inventory isn’t as strong as in past years, Meinzinger said. Shoppers should buy when they see something they like or it may be gone, thanks to supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides saving 7% on purchases during the tax-free holiday, she said, stores are featuring end-of-summer sales before they introduce new fall fashions.

“Tax-free is just a perfect storm for the parents,” Meinzinger said.

Early Child Tax Credit payments of $250 to $300 per child also went out earlier this month to help pad parents’ pocketbooks.

Edgewater Mall Manager Terry Powell reported crowds of shoppers last weekend as well, and said people may be trying to beat the back-to-school rush.

Those who shop at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi during the tax holiday can see the 75-ton sand sculpture being created as a salute to the military. It will be complete on July 23 and is on display in front of JCPenney, featuring the likenesses of two local service members, Powell said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sales tax holiday this year:

When is Mississippi’s 2021 sales tax holiday?

This year’s tax holiday is July 30-31, when shoppers save the 7% state sales tax on qualifying purchases, such as clothing, shoes, tablets and pencils.

The tax holiday kicks off one minute after midnight on Friday, July 30 and ends at midnight on Saturday, July 31. School starts the next week in most districts on the Coast.

Does online shopping count?

The sales tax holiday also applies to orders placed online, by phone or by mail on that weekend only.

Biloxi, Gulfport mall hours

Edgewater Mall will be open regular hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but Powell said the department stores will open earlier, some of them at 9 a.m.

Hours are extended at Gulfport Premium Outlets from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both July 30 and 31.

What purchases qualify for MS sales tax holiday?

In addition to being on the qualifying list released by Mississippi Department of Revenue, each individual item must cost less than $100.

Parents will find a list of necessary school supplies on their children’s school website, or inside the larger stores.

These items qualify for the tax savings:

Most school uniforms and regular pants, shirts, shoes and underwear priced under $100.

Belts and scarves

Scout uniforms

School supplies like calculators, folders, glue, paint and textbooks

Backpacks and lunch boxes

Football jerseys

Work uniforms

These items do not qualify:

Items over $100

Purses, jewelry and watches

Tap dance shoes

Rentals

Sports helmets and shoulder pads

Layaway sales

List of eligible tax-free school supplies in MS

Backpacks

Binder pockets

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Clays and glazes

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Dictionaries and thesauruses

Dividers

Erasers

Folders: expandable, pocket, plastic and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index card boxes

Index cards

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Paintbrushes for artwork

Paints: acrylic, tempera and oil

Paper: loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Reference books

Reference maps and globes

Rulers

Scissors

Sheet music

Sketch and drawing pads

Textbooks

Watercolors

Workbooks

Writing tablets