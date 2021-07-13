This interactive map shows how home prices have changed in every MS Coast-area ZIP code

The Mississippi Gulf Coast region real estate boom is in full swing. And now you have a new way to track just how high the prices are getting in your city.

This map shows the change in median home sales price for practically every ZIP code between Bay St. Louis and Pascagoula in Mississippi’s three southernmost counties: Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.

The searchable graphic is based on Zillow data comparing the prices in May 2021 with the sale prices in May of last year.

Zoom in, find your ZIP code – or the area you’ve been thinking of exploring for a new home – and see just how much prices have climbed over the past year.