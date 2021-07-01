FlixBus is back with fares under $5 from Biloxi to New Orleans and other cities

The green bus is back, connecting Biloxi to New Orleans, Houston, Atlanta and other cities at low ticket prices.

Started in 2019, the introductory offer from FlixBus then was 99 cent fares.

Returning after the coronavirus, the company is selling bus tickets from Biloxi starting at $4.99.

This time customers must wear a face-covering or mask while boarding and during their entire journey. Hand sanitizer will be available on the bus. Bathrooms on the bus are cleaned regularly, and the bus is ventilated and disinfected after each trip.

Service starts July 1 and will operate on weekdays. Tickets can be booked on the FlixBus App or its website at flixbus.com/bus/biloxi-ms.

The bus stop is next to the Biloxi Transit Center on Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where passengers can connect to local transportation provided by Coast Transit.

Passengers on FlixBus can travel directly from Biloxi to Houston, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Atlanta, Mobile and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

From there they can make connections to other parts of the FlixBus network: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Miami and Orlando.

Buses have free WiFi and power outlets at every seat.

“With all of us excited to go places again this summer, it’s the perfect time for an affordable, convenient travel option for folks in Biloxi.”, said Jeffrey Lane, head of business development for FlixBus. “We’re excited to start with a few of our most popular destinations, and we’ll have more on the way soon.”