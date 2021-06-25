Two South Mississippi women win big jackpots from scratch-offs in MS lottery

Two winners from South Mississippi won a combined $300,000 on Mississippi lottery scratch tickets this month as jackpots for this weekend’s Mega Millions, Powerball and Mississippi Match 5 games are on the rise.

A Pearl River County woman won $200,000 on a Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased at Ripley One Stop in Ripley, which is in Tippah County in northern Mississippi.

A Pascagoula woman was one of four $100,000 winners in June. She won on a Power 5s scratch-off game purchased at Jerry Lee’s on Ingalls Avenue in Pascagoula.

Winners in Mississippi don’t have to make their name public.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, a new draw game in the state, has reached an estimated jackpot of about $500,000, while Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot sits at about $50 million and Saturday’s Powerball jackpot at $75 million.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Tom Shaheen said more people are getting out and playing the lottery.

“Jackpots have the opportunity to rise quicker as more players participate in the games,” he said.

The first $80 million in proceeds from the lottery go toward road and bridge infrastructure throughout the state. With that amount reached during the winner, the remaining proceeds through the end of the fiscal year on June 30 are directed to education programs in the state.

The lottery reports a $50,000 winner in June, two $30,000 wins, one $25,000 win, three $20,000 winners; three $15,000 winners, eight $10,000 winners, one $7,000 winner, 14 $5,000 winners, one $4,000 winner, three $3,000 winners, three $2,500 winners, 21 $2,000 winners, four $1,500 winners and 33 $1,000 winners so far this month.