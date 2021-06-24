Here’s who is coming to play New Orleans Jazz Fest this fall

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival returns this year in October instead of the spring and overlaps the final weekend on Cruisin’ The Coast in South Mississippi.

The lineup of performers was announced Thursday for the jazz festival that runs Oct. 8-17 at the fairgrounds.

The dates for Cruisin’ The Coast are Oct. 3-10.

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band will be among the headliners in New Orleans, along with Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Demi Lovato and The Black Crowes.

Stevie Nicks and Dead & Company were both headliners for the 2020 Jazz Fest before it was canceled because of the coronavirus, according to NOLA.com.

Melissa Etheridge and The Beach Boys are scheduled to play at casinos in Biloxi before they appear at Jazz Fest.

Weekend and VIP tickets are already on sale for Jazz Fest and single day tickets go on sale in July.

The full list of entertainers is:

Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, The Revivalists, Brittany Howard, Randy Newman, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge

Also: The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones, Ledisi, Tower of Power, David Sanborn, Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Chris Isaak, Keb’ Mo’ Band, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, PJ Morton, Samantha Fish, Tribute to Dr. John, The Count Basie Orchestra, Galactic, Playing for Change Band, Terence Blanchard feat The E-Collective, Rebirth Brass Band, Shovels & Rope, Cyril Neville, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Asleep at the Wheel, Arturo Sandoval, Davell Crawford, El Gran Combo, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Ricky Skaggs, Doug Kershaw, Boyfriend, Charlie Musselwhite, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk

Also: The Radiators, Anders Osborne, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Soul Rebels, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Tab Benoit, Leo Nocentelli, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Puss N Boots, Deacon John, The Campbell Brothers, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Little Freddie King, Nicholas Payton, Kathy Taylor and Favor, David Shaw, Tribute to Bessie Smith, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Jermaine Landrum & Abundant Praise Revival Choir, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Ronnie Lamarque, We are One and Divine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs