Need a job? Ingalls in Pascagoula is ready to hire 3,000 shipbuilders

Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring — big time.

The company, a staple of the Pascagoula skyline, said Wednesday it wants to hire 3,000 new shipbuilders.

Want in? A hiring event is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Ingalls’ human resources building, 1000 Jerry St. Pé Highway. You can pre-register for the event here.

“We are steadily adding new team members to our growing workforce,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “Shipbuilding is a challenging, extremely rewarding and potentially life-changing career, and we are excited to offer so many full-time, stable, full-benefits opportunities to our community.”

The company said it has recently been recruiting in three Southern states — Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana — and that it needs the extra employees to accommodate future growth.

Ingalls is hiring ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders and seeking applicants with mechanical, hot work or carpentry experience.

No-cost, pre-hire training is available to those without the required skills or work experience.

“As Mississippi’s largest industrial employer, we remain committed to the long-term viability of our workforce,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls vice president of human resources and administration. “We continue to evaluate and enhance the employee experience so that we are able to attract the talent we need to build ships that protect and defend our nation.”

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://careers.huntingtoningalls.com/.

Ingalls, a part of Huntington Ingalls Industries, is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry.