Wine and cigars while you shop? New owners, stores popping up at Edgewater Mall

Cree and Colby Cantrell are the new owners of The Epitome shop at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi They’re also new parents.

The longest operating store at Edgewater Mall is about to launch a new concept that no online business can match.

“Our goal is to really beef up the in-store experience,” said Cree Cantrell, who recently purchased The Epitome with his wife, Colby Cantrell.

“The Epitome has been around since 1965,” he said, and the Cantrells bought it when previous owner Pat Gill retired in November.

They’ve already added a few new lines of cigars and are the only dealer of high-end pipe tobacco between New Orleans and Mobile, said Cree Cantrell, who also is a local financial advisor.

They’ve created cozy lounge seating with televisions, he said, where shoppers can try a latte or relax with one of the in-house recipe box blends of tobacco.

Now they’ve applied for a license to sell alcohol and are preparing to introduce a tasting menu of whiskey, local craft beer and red, white and sparkling wine to pair with the cigars.

“We’re not at all opening a full-service bar,” he said, but rather providing an experience that will draw people in rather than shopping online. Smoking is allowed inside the store, and customers will be able to sip and smoke at the shop, located just inside the main entrance off Beach Boulevard.

Cantrell said the location draws local and tourists to shop for upscale whole bean coffee, those hard to find gifts for men and his wife’s line of custom-made men’s clothing.

Sales are strong throughout Edgewater Mall as people feel more comfortable shopping, said Terry Powell, mall manager.

The Premiere LUX movie theater is open and Powell said, “We do have a Starbucks being built out on Highway 90.” He expects an early fall opening of the Starbucks, next to McDonald’s.

A new bridesmaid shop is opening near Books-A-Million and Men’s Wearhouse, he said, and an art gallery, featuring the work of local artists from across the Coast, is coming this summer near the food court.

Newly opened are PeekAboos, which specializes in children dressy clothing and formal wear, and Uniform Locker, also near the food court.

Gulf Coast Cards has a new location near Dillard’s, he said.