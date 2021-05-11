Do not ‘panic buy’ gas, MS governor urges after Colonial Pipeline cyberattack. Here’s why

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline has stopped the flow from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast and reportedly has triggered “panic buying” throughout the Southeast.

Gov. Tate Reeves gave a Twitter update Tuesday, saying his team has been monitoring the situation since Friday.

“My message to you is simple: there is no need to panic,” he said.

Residents are using the Gas Buddy app that shows any supply issues at local stations and the price of a gallon of gas.

Prices have been rising slightly. On Monday the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.97 nationally, $2.61 statewide and $2.59 on the Coast.

The average Tuesday, according to AAA, is $2.99 nationally. Mississippi’s price is still the lowest in the country at $2.64 and the cost on the Coast is $2.60.

The national average for a gallon of gas Prices are rising. On May 3, AAA was reporting the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.90 in the U.S., $2.57 in Mississippi and $2.54 on the Coast.

Colonial Pipeline company representatives estimate the pipeline will be functional by the end of the week, Reeves said.

“It that timeline is accurate, this media-driven crisis will be no different than the toilet paper ‘crisis’ that was manufactured at the beginning of COVID,” Reeves said.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson sent an email Tuesday telling residents the best thing to do is to limit unnecessary travel and purchase fuel only as needed.

“Mississippi does not face a gas shortage due to the pipeline disruption, but panic buying could exhaust — and in some cases has already exhausted — some local station supplies,” he said.

“The East Coast and landlocked states without refineries may see disruptions, he said.

“Colonial Pipeline supplies less than 30% of the fuel in Mississippi,” he said.

The Plantation Pipeline that runs through Mississippi is accommodating additional supply, he said, and river terminals at Vicksburg, Greenville and Aberdeen are continuing to receive an abundant supply of product — “increased, even, because of the delay in shipping on the pipeline. “

There were reports Monday that some Gulf refineries were discontinuing production but Gipson said the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery, one of the largest in the country, is “operating without disruption.”