Is Buc-ee’s coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast? Store official gives update

There’s one in Alabama and dozens in Texas — is mega store Buc-ee’s opening in South Mississippi?

“We’re looking at Mississippi,” said Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s Ltd. “We haven’t closed on any property or anything of that nature.”

Flying J, Pilot and other major gas stations are located in Harrison County, from Biloxi to Pass Christian, but this would be the first Buc-ee’s convenience store in Mississippi if it is built.

Drive into Texas and one of the first things to greet travelers is Buc-ee’s convenience store with its long aisle of gasoline pumps, its huge gift shop and food selections like beaver nuggets and “the world’s cleanest restrooms.”

The first Buc-ee’s opened in Texas in 1982 and now there are 38 locations, with one on I-10 in Alabama and a couple in Florida.