Coast beauty college ‘continuing on strong’ after major hurricane damage, losing founder

During Hurricane Zeta in October 2020, Chris’ Beauty College in Gulfport sustained damages that would curl your hair.

Director and owner Ann Simmons said the damages were worse than those incurred from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“The storm peeled the majority of the roof off,” she said. “You could see sky on the west side of the building.”

The ceiling caved in, breaking the water main, which allowed the water to flow freely through the building.

Simmons said she walked into the building to find 4 inches of standing water.

She immediately called Restoration 1 to extract the water and do mold and mildew remediation.

The ceilings, walls, AC units, plumbing and electrical had to be replaced, as well as student equipment.

Delays with their insurance company and lengthy contractor work kept students from physically attending class for over three months, though they were able to complete a good deal of their coursework online.

Simmons said despite the hiatus, inquiries about enrollment continued to come in via their website and Facebook page, and enrollment for the spring is high.

“A lot of clients were anxious for us to reopen and were thrilled to death when we did,” Simmons said.

The newly renovated student hair salon at Chris’ Beauty College in March 2021, after Hurricane Zeta damaged the building in October. Courtesy of Anne Simmons

Chris’ provides a vital service for the community, allowing customers to receive services from student cosmetologists, barbers and manicurists under the guidance of instructors.

Simmons said this is very important for clients on a fixed income, as they pay a fraction of what they would at a professional salon to have their hair and nails done.

Students were eager to return as well. Simmons said she was afraid many would not be able to return after the closing, but all but two came back.

Simmons said she was pleased to see students have an outlet for their creative gifts once more.

“The students can look at the shape of your face and the texture of your hair and know what haircut and color will look good on you,” she said.

“If you have a creative spirit, this is the perfect place for you.”

Almost a month after the reopening, the school lost its founder, Chris Dedeaux of Gulfport, who opened the school in 1961.

“She’d be so happy we’re continuing the school’s mission — touching thousands of lives and continuing on strong. And we’re still growing,” said Simmons.

“We’re so happy to be reopen and serving the community. It was a long time.”

Know before you go

Chris’ Beauty College is at 1265 Pass Road, Gulfport.

Details: 228-864-2920 or chrisbeautycollege.edu or www.facebook.com/chrisbeautycollege