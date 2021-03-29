Disney store in Gulfport outlet mall is closing soon. It’s one of 60 across the US.

Say farewell to Mickey and the gang as the Disney store at Gulfport Premium Outlets is set to be one of the first of 60 stores to close across the country.

An email went out to customers announcing the store is closing on or before April 15.

Although the lease is expiring, a Facebook group called “Save 973” (the store’s number) was created to share memories and campaign to save the store. A post said employees found out March 25 that the store is closing.

“Please share any memories, stories or pictures of store 973 to show Disney why this store deserves to stay open,” the post said. “Help us continue to spread the Disney magic on the Gulf Coast and beyond.”

The Gulfport Disney store is among 60 U.S. locations closing this year.

That is 20% of its brick-and mortar stores as Disney shifts its focus to e-commerce, after shoppers purchased toys and Disney apparel online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other national retailers like Best Buy that have been reducing the number of stores for years, are preparing for more closures after shoppers are increasingly going online.

USA Today reported that Best Buy, which has closed 20 of its large stores each of the past two years, has about 450 leases coming up for renewal in the next three years.

The list of closures has not yet been announced.