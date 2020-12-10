Elon Musk’s SpaceX, others will get $19 million to increase internet speeds in South MS

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is included on a list of companies that were awarded federal subsidies to bring high-speed broadband internet to people who live in rural Mississippi, including all six of the state’s southernmost counties.

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday announced that about 435,000 people living in rural Mississippi will gain access to high-speed broadband over the next 10 years with the help of over $495 million in federal funding. That includes 12,451 homes and businesses in South Mississippi’s six counties.

SpaceX was awarded $885.5 million — about a tenth of the $9.2 billion in funds given to 180 companies to support rural broadband customers in 49 states.

Of the money coming to Mississippi, $19.4 million is being spent in the lower six counties with just under $4 million going to SpaceX and the rest to a group of rural electric cooperatives called Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium.

The money was allocated through an auction by the FCC, and will increase access to broadband speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps, with an overwhelming majority (82%) getting gigabit-speed broadband.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This historic auction is great news for the residents of so many rural Mississippi communities, who will get access to high-quality broadband service in areas that for too long have been on the wrong side of the digital divide,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We structured this innovative and groundbreaking auction to prioritize bids for high-speed, low-latency services to deliver the best results for rural Americans, and the results show that this strategy worked. This auction was the Commission’s single largest step ever taken toward delivering digital opportunity to every American and is another key success in our ongoing commitment to universal service.”

SpaceX operates the world’s biggest commercial satellite network, called Starlink. The company also made headlines over the summer by being the first private company to transport astronauts to the International Space Station, in partnership with NASA.

SpaceX received federal support in many of the state’s counties, including George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Stone.

George County:

SpaceX - $1.26 million for 1,270 locations

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Hancock County:

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium - $2.1 million for 21 locations

SpaceX - $18,764 for 37 locations

Total - $2,170,256 for 2,158 locations

Harrison County:

SpaceX - $1.1 million for 571 locations

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium - $2.9 million for 782 locations

Total: $2,910,393 for 1,353 locations

Jackson County:

SpaceX - $1.4 million for 1,231 locations

Pearl River County:

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium - $5.96 million for 4,277 locations

SpaceX - $48,495 for 167 locations

Total: $5,968,807 for 4,444 locations

Stone County:

Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium - $5.6 million for 1,954 locations

SpaceX got $31,982 for 41 locations

Total: $5,673,830 for 1,995 locations