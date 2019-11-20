Got a spare $1 million? Check out these lavish Mississippi Coast mansions for sale

Most of us might not be able to drop a cool $1 million or more on a beachfront mansion.

But it’s okay to dream, right?

There are more than a dozen million-dollar homes on the Coast between Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties, according to real estate website Zillow.

Some of the listed mansions include wine cellars, whirlpools and boat decks.

Others include wet bars, sunrooms and boathouses.

Here’s a list of four million-dollar homes from each county on the Coast.

Hancock County

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is located at 11399 Texas Street in Bay St. Louis.

The two-story home, built in 2015, sits on Bayou LaCroix and comes with a 70-foot boat dock, a 20x20 gazebo and a boat ramp.

The home is being sold for $1,100,000.

This three-bedroom, five-bathroom home is located at 2 Chapel Hill Road in Bay St. Louis.

The three-story home was built in 2008 and has a pool. The porches on the home face the Bay of St. Louis, right near the Bay St. Louis bridge.

The home is on the market for $1,198,000.

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is located at 13018 Jordan Bluff Drive in the Kiln.

The three-story home, built in 2006, comes with a hot tub, patio and spa.

The home is being sold for $1,100,000.

This six-bedroom, six-bathroom home is located at 8230 Maunalani Place in Diamondhead.

The three-story home, built in 2004, has a screen porch, two outdoor kitchens, a suntan deck and two boathouses.

The home is being sold for $1,790,000.

Harrison County

This six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is located at 794 W Beach Blvd. in Pass Christian.

The two-story waterfront home, built in 2012, comes with a pool and sits on two acres of land.

The home is being sold for $1,450,000.

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is located at 10817 Waterside Drive in Gulfport.

The three-story waterfront home, built in 2009, comes with a Napa Valley-style wine cellar with storage for over 3000 bottles and a tasting area.

The home is being sold for $1,695,000.

This three-bedroom, five-bathroom home is located at 646 W Beach Blvd. in Long Beach.

The three-level home, built in 2009, sits on 1.01 acres and comes with a wet bar and glass sunroom.

The home is being sold for $1,107,250.

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is located at 855 E Scenic Drive in Pass Christian.

The two-level waterfront home, built in 1890, is a licensed bed and breakfast and comes with a guest house.

The home is being sold for $1,732,500.

There were several other beachfront homes listed in Pass Christian for well over $1 million. You can take a look at the Pass Christian mansions on Zillow.com.

Jackson County

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom home is located at 707 Rue Rivage in Ocean Springs.

The waterfront home, built in 2008, sits on 4.42 acres and comes with a boat dock.

The home is being sold for $1,795,000.

This five-bedroom, eight-bedroom home is located at 115 Spanish Point Road in Ocean Springs.

The tri-level waterfront home, built in 1981, comes with a wet bar, whirlpool tub and sits on 2.1 acres.

The home is being sold for $1,650,000.

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom is located at 12018 Oak Holw in Vancleave.

The two-level waterfront home, built in 2009, sits on 27 acres.

The home is being sold for $1,900,000.

This five-bedroom, four-bedroom home is located at 3101 Les Arbres Ln in Ocean Springs.

The tri-level waterfront home, built in 1975, sits on four acres and has a pool.

The home is being sold for $1,495,000.