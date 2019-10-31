Forever 21 could close more than 100 stores, including one on the Coast

Forever 21 will likely close more than 100 stores after filing for bankruptcy last month.

The company said it would close most of its stores in Asia and Europe and up to 180 stores in the U.S. unless new deals are reached with landlords, CNBC reports.

Only one Mississippi store is on the list, and it’s a Coast location.

The F21 RED store at the Crossroads shopping center in Gulfport could close by the end of the year, according to USA Today.

The Gulfport location is the only Forever 21-brand store in South Mississippi.