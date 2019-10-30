A new chicken tender restaurant plans 20 locations in Mississippi, including the Coast

Somebody may need to tell Raising Cane’s and Zaxby’s to move over a little.

A new chicken tender restaurant says it’s coming to Mississippi in a big way.

Huey Magoo’s announced Tuesday it plans to open 20 new restaurants in cities such as Jackson, Meridian, Gulfport and Southaven. The first restaurant will open in April 2020.

It isn’t known yet where the Gulfport restaurant will be located. A spokesman said it will likely open in late 2020 or early 2021.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Huey Magoo’s has 13 locations in Florida and Georgia.

The Mississippi stores will offer grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches and wraps. According to the restaurant, “each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.”

Nine different sauces are available for the tenders, which are marinated for 24 hours. The sauces are Magoo’s, spicy Magoo’s, homemade ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, buffalo, barbecue, garlic Parmesan and sweet heat.

Prices range from $5.99 for a three-piece tender meal with fries and toast, to $9.99 for a seven-piece tender meal.

Huey Magoo’s franchisees Buddy Powell, Stacy Powell and Kristi Orr are the driving force behind bringing the restaurant to Mississippi.

“I’ve been looking for something for 12 years, and once I found Huey Magoo’s, met the people and tried the food, I knew I wanted to come on board,” says Powell. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to bring this great brand to Mississippi.”

Mississippi has special meaning for the brand as co-founders Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens met while playing golf at the University of Mississippi.

“Ole Miss is where the Huey Magoo’s story began, and we couldn’t be any happier to see the company expand into the region,” a company press release said.

Armstrong and Hudgens previously worked at another chicken chain, Wingstop.