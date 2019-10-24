New Orleans’ new airport terminal is finally opening. How to get there and what’s inside.

The New Orleans airport’s new terminal is finally opening Nov. 6 after construction delays caused the $1.3 billion project to miss several other opening dates.

Starting that Wednesday, flights from all 16 airlines at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International will move to the new terminal while the old one is closed, Nola.com reports.

There’s a different way to get to the new terminal. Mississippi drivers should take the Loyola Drive exit off of Interstate 10, turn left, cross over Veterans Boulevard and onto the new Terminal Drive. Nola.com has graphics that detail the new entrance.

The airport recommends passengers get their at least 2 hours ahead of time. Logistical issues such as the runway design and lack of an interstate flyover ramp could cause delays, The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report says.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The new terminal also has a lot of new amenities and high-end food options. Foodies should check out AFAR magazine’s guide to the new MSY that details the new restaurants including Folse Market by John Folse, Leah’s Kitchen by Leah Chase and Vietnamese-influenced MoPho.

“The new MSY airport terminal spans 972,000 square feet and features three concourses, 35 gates, two new parking garages for short-term and long-term parking, a surface parking lot, and an economy garage with shuttle service,” the airport said in a press release. “Concessions, located past security checkpoints, will feature more than 40 food, beverage, news, gift and specialty retail options designed to cultivate an indulgent experience for locals and visitors alike.

Other amenities available at the new terminal include:

Fast, free Wi-Fi

Chargers available at 50 percent of the seats in the gate areas

Water bottle refilling stations post-security

Three Mothers Rooms

Fully-automated restrooms with sanitary seat covers

A pet relief area post security

Music venues located pre and post security

In-line baggage screening system

Three curbside check-in locations with easy access to the Short Term Garage”