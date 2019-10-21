New hotels, restaurants and more. $225M in Coast development already exceeds all of 2018.

It’s only October and already more new construction is under way in South Mississippi than in all of 2018.

The value of construction permits across the three Coast counties tops $225 million from January through mid-October compared to $186 million at the end of 2018, according to the Treen Report.

The development is changing the landscape of all three Coast counties:

▪ The Cure hotel, being developed by Cure Land Co., is going up in downtown Bay St. Louis with balconies overlooking the waterfront and nightlife.

▪ Ingalls Shipbuilding’s east bank shipyard, which was decimated during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, is returning to Pascagoula as the shipyard prepares to build the next generation of ships.

▪ Construction of the Mississippi Aquarium continues to transform downtown Gulfport ahead of the April 30 opening. Even before the aquarium opens, “We’ve got 26 bars and restaurants in downtown Gulfport right now,” said David Parker, Gulfport’s economic development director. “Now we need housing,” he said.

The former library on U.S. 90 in Gulfport, adjacent to the aquarium, is being transformed into a transportation hub. “We’re going to be open when the aquarium opens,” said Kevin Coggin, executive director of Coast Transit Authority. CTA is still working on funding to build a tram bridge over the highway from the aquarium to Jones Park.

▪ Downtown Biloxi is returning to the look of “Old Biloxi,” with its brick-paved Howard Avenue, but the developers of The District on Howard are planning for the high-tech needs of those who will live and work there. Just two weeks ago, the utility conduit went in to support the $54 million housing, entertainment and retail project.

“That’s huge,” said Bobby Gillon, director of marketing and leasing for The District, since every person has an average of four WiFi devices and the 30,000-square-foot Barq building will have 56 residences plus restaurants, businesses and bars. “You’ve got a lot of people online at the same time,” he said, “and if the WiFi’s slow, people are not going to live there.”

▪ The downtown is returning one project at a time. On Tuesday, the Biloxi Council will consider selling the Magnolia Hotel in the downtown to Jourdan Nicaud and family, who are leasing the historic property. The Mardi Gras Museum that was housed there has moved to Howard Avenue and will open next month. Nicaud, who operates hospitality businesses on the Coast, has announced plans for a mixed-use project.

▪ D’Iberville also is working through how the town should develop. Neighbors objected to plans for a 52-unit apartment complex at 11363 Road 120, saying they were concerned with the appearance of the building, the drainage and the narrow road. Mayor Rusty Quave said a $3 million project doesn’t fit with the price of development in that area, just west of The Promenade shopping center. That land is where the city envisions an access road running to Cedar Lake to Biloxi, and he said D’Iberville asked for millions in BP funds for the project. “I know Mr. Brandt wants to put in 4 or 5 more dealerships,” Quave said. “So does Mr. Mandal,” referring to Ray Brandt and Bob Mandal, who own several auto dealerships in the city.

New restaurants

▪ Work has begun on the new Keg and Barrel restaurant at The Inlet mixed use project on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs. “It’s well underway,” said Inlet spokeswoman Tracey Ross. The restaurant should be ready around the first of the year, she said, along with three retail spaces.

▪ The Wall at 771 Howard Ave. in Biloxi also will open around Jan. 1, said owner Nicole Naquin. The restaurant with a martini bar will be open for lunch and dinner, she said. A second location of The Greenhouse will move in right behind The Wall and will be open for breakfast.

▪ SeaStar Seafood Restaurant has opened at 1335 E. Pass Road and Dolce Cafe at 1720 Pass Road, both in Gulfport.

These restaurants are opening or getting makeovers:

▪ $250,000 — Renovation of Wendy’s, 12102 U.S. 49, Gulfport

▪ $180,000 — Renovation and add restrooms and eating area at 1909 E Pass Road, Gulfport

▪ $115,000 — Renovation of restaurant for Jimmy Lane at 12655 Mississippi 57, Vancleave

▪ $40,000 — Tenant finish for Taco South, 12261 U.S. 49, Gulfport

▪ $20,000 — Finish of Nutritional Beverage store at 132 Croesus Court, Biloxi

▪ $20,000 — Cafe at 152 George Ohr St., Biloxi

Going up on the Coast

▪ The biggest building permit issued over the past two months is $25 million for an addition and renovation at Long Beach High School. The project adds 36 classrooms, a media center, 1,200-seat gymnasium, 450-seat auditorium and enhanced security. The district also is building a $1 million, tennis court complex with six courts.

▪ Memorial Hospital at Gulfport plans a third-floor Medical Office Building clinic project to build out empty space for specialty services, along with replacing the HVAC chiller at the Main Campus.

▪ In Ocean Springs, a groundbreaking was held for Southern Plaza at 6627 Washington Ave. and another will be held next week for a new Papa John’s at 3612 Bienville Blvd.

New businesses

▪ Topgolf Swing Suite and Black Clover Lounge at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi

▪ Stadium Sports Bar & Grill at Boomtown Casino, Biloxi

▪ Humana at Edgewater Village Shopping Center, 2650 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

▪ Next Home Simplicity, 202 Klondyke Road, Long Beach

▪ Lemon Tree Adams Flower Shop, 412 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis

▪ Children’s International Medical Group, Biloxi Pediatric Clinic, 2561 Pass Road, Biloxi

▪ Gulf Coast Fitness, 2525 U.S. 90, Gautier

▪ Franko’s Clothing Company, 900 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs

▪ Genesis Industrial Staffing, 1764 Market St., Pascagoula

▪ Anderson One Stop Pest Shop, 4344 McInnis Ave., Moss Point

▪ Your CBD Store, 1626 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

▪ The Doggie Store Outlet, 1319 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

▪ Just 4 Him men’s haircuts, 4402 E. Aloha Drive, Diamondhead

▪ Walmart Neighborhood Market new grocery pickup, 10290 D’Iberville Blvd., D’Iberville

▪ Greyhound Store at Sports Shack, 1610 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

▪ 57 Nutrition, 11934 Mississippi 57, Vancleave

▪ All Coast Metal Supply, 11011 D’Iberville Road, D’Iberville

Ribbon cuttings

Oct. 22 — Edward Jones (Daniel Flanders), 2900 Government St., Ocean Springs

Oct. 23 — Expect Realty, 3516 Sangani Blvd., D’Iberville

Oct. 24 — Inspired Designs & Events, 14491 Creosote Road, Gulfport

Oct. 28 — Wendy’s Gulfport, 12102 U.S. 49, Gulfport

Oct. 29 — NOLA Lending Group, 2434-A Pass Road, Biloxi

Nov. 6 — Platinum Capital Advisors, 2574 Marcia Court, Biloxi

Nov. 7 – Neolife Physical Therapy, 9036 Carl Legett Road, Gulfport

Nov. 7 – Sparklight, (formerly Cable One) 5100 Macphelah Road, Pascagoula

Nov. 12 – Lighthouse Pharmacy, 2337 Pass Road, Biloxi

Nov. 14 – Staff Pro Workforce, 284 Debuys Road, Biloxi

Nov. 21 – Gulf Coast Studios, 34 29th St., Gulfport

Liquor licenses

Mistir Spirits, 10354 Lemoyne Blvd., D’Iberville, Rob Stinson

Infinity Liquor & Wine, 1626 Denny Ave., Pascagoula, Kapila Patel

Aramark Gulf Park Campus, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach

Orangutang’s Prop Stop, 12097 Lorraine Road, Biloxi

Orangutang’s Daiquiris & Bar, 226 Courthouse Road, Gulfport

Skal Axe Throwing, 808 Howard Ave., Biloxi

Construction permits

▪ $25.4 million — Long Beach High School, 300 Old Pass Road

▪ $6.5 million — Margaritaville amusement park and parking garage

▪ $6.4 million — New senior living, 1474 N. Swan Road, Gulfport

▪ $5.8 million — Community Bank of MS, 732 Howard Ave., Biloxi

▪ $4 million — Office/warehouse for FL Crane & Sons, 28635 Nobles Road, Saucier

▪ $2.4 million — New fire station at 15197 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport

▪ $1.7 million — New fuel station at Walmart, 4253 Denny Ave., Pascagoula

▪ $1.3 million — New Chevron station at 15100 Mississippi 67, Biloxi

▪ $1.2 million — New sidewalks, 2100 E. Beach Blvd., Gulfport

▪ $800,000 — Metal storage building for Mississippi Power, 2908 28th St., Gulfport

▪ $750,000 — Build out at The Inlet, 2501 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

▪ $703,000 — Entrance gate and guard shack at Harrison County High School, 15600 School Rd., Gulfport

▪ $500,000 — Addition to Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis

▪ $477,000 — Renovation at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, 4500 13th St.

▪ $446,000 — Addition at Sky Storage, 2302 E. Pass Road, Gulfport

▪ $390,000 — New building for Recovery Elite, 8923 Lorraine Road, Gulfport

▪ $319,000 — Renovation and addition, Coastal Car Wash of South MS, 2142 E Pass Road, Gulfport

▪ $304,000 — New Church at 26078 Mississippi 53, Saucier

▪ $300,000 — New commercial at 1113 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs

▪ $49,000 — Shoe store renovation for Journeys/Angel Moveno at Edgewater Mall, Biloxi

▪ $20,000 — Back Bay RV Resort, Dismuke Ave., Bay St. Louis

▪ $16,000 — Renovation of $10 Retail store at Hard Rock Casino, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

▪ $15,000 — Exterior renovation, Rose Farm, 7308 Rose Farm Road, Ocean Springs