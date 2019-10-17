Drew Brees-endorsed restaurant Walk-On’s is coming to a different location in D’Iberville

SHARE COPY LINK

Just as there was a change of plans for the New Orleans Saints when quarterback Drew Brees injured his thumb, the Walk-On’s restaurant in D’Iberville has a new game plan.

The 8,000-square-foot Walk-On’s Bistreaux and sports bar still is on the way to South Mississippi, although at a new location.

Originally the restaurant and bar was to be built at the southeast corner of interstates 10 and 110. That location was approved by the city council and planning commission, but it doesn’t have direct access from I-10.

On Tuesday, Scott Poirrier, engineering consultant for the project, told the council the restaurant will be built at the corner of Galleria Parkway and Mandal Parkway in D’Iberville. That’s right off the D’Iberville exit of I-10, near the Mandal auto dealerships and the diverging diamond bridge. It’s just to the east of where the Gulf Coast Galleria shopping center is proposed.

While Brees isn’t building the Coast restaurant, “Drew Brees is a partner in the Walk-On’s restaurant brand,” Poirrier said.

Walk-On’s was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who played on the LSU basketball team, according to their website. The first location was in Baton Rouge near Tiger Stadium and the company has restaurants in Hattiesburg and Mobile, Alabama, and is expanding across the Southeast and into Colorado. Brees joined the company in 2015.

MVP of Louisiana is the franchise owner for the D’Iberville location, and Poirrier said the company wants to start construction as quickly as the building permits can be issued.

“Drew’s got to cut the ribbon,” said Mayor Rusty Quave, ever promoting D’Iberville.

The council also approved a subdivision split of 2 acres of the 12-acre site for the new restaurant.