Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse caught on video on Canal Street in New Orleans
Multiple injuries have been reported after the under-construction Hard Rock Hotel collapsed Saturday morning.
Three people were being taken to hospital in unknown condition, according to New Orleans EMS. More patients are possible.
The site is located at the corner of Canal and North Rampart streets.
It’s unclear what caused the collapse.
Plans for the 18-story, mixed use development were unveiled in February of 2018. Led by Florida-based Hard Rock International, the development called for 350 hotel rooms on the site of the former Woolworth Department Store.
