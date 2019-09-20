New Orleans’ new airport terminal is getting ‘finishing touches.’ When will it open?

Should you fly or drive to Disney World? Take a glance at the pros and cons of driving or flying to Walt Disney World from Gulfport for your next family vacation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a glance at the pros and cons of driving or flying to Walt Disney World from Gulfport for your next family vacation.

The new $1 billion terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is getting “finishing touches” over the next few weeks, but there is still no firm date for its opening, airport officials told their governing board Thursday.

The main contractors and airport officials said they still expect an opening “in the fall.” They told the monthly meeting of the New Orleans Aviation Board that they are conducting final testing of facilities through to the end of October, but they stopped short of setting a firm opening date.

The developer consortium, Hunt-Gibbs-Boh-Metro, and project manager, Burns & McDonnell Engineering, have set four previous target opening dates starting back in May 2018, but all were missed because of various design and construction hitches.

The last target date was in May before the discovery of shifting sewerage pipes which had to be re-laid, adding several months to the project.

The latest holdup has been caused by the discovery of an AT&T utility vault, which holds telecom infrastructure, in the path of the final stretch of access road leading to the new North Terminal.

Chris Spann of Burns & Mocdonnell told the board Thursday that AT&T has promised to bury that vault within the next three weeks so that paving of the block-long stretch of road can be completed by mid-October.

